J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 140,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $124.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.57. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

