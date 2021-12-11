Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

