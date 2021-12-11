Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,250 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.87% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 144,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,066,000.

NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.