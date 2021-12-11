Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

