Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

