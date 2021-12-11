Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

