Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of ZTS opened at $231.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

