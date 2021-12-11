Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,825 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

