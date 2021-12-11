Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,023 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.13 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $100.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.24.

