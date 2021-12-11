Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after acquiring an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,344 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $5,981,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,902 shares of company stock worth $43,544,122. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $139.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.33. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.15 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

