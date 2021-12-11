Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,245 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84.

