Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXG. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total transaction of $2,966,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,902 shares of company stock worth $43,544,122 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $139.51 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.15 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.33.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

