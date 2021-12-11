Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 27,308 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,308 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

