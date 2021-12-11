Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,907 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after acquiring an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,660,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,739,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $164.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average is $151.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

