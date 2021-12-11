Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,668 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.39. The firm has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

