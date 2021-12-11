Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,336 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

