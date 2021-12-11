Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,057,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

