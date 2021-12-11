Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,103 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

