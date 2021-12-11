Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 97,180 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 502,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 88,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

