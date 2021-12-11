Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,774,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST stock opened at $431.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

