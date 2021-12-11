Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $26,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

