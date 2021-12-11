Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $27,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $41,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG opened at $163.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

