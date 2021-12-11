Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

