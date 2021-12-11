Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.91 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,158 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Motco increased its position in Diageo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $209.93 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $213.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

