Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $21.03 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.