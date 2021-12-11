Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $23.63 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

NYSE CL opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

