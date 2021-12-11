Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $26.84 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $379.44 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

