Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after acquiring an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after acquiring an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after acquiring an additional 272,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

