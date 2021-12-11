Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,992 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $13,719,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $272.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.10. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.