Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,895 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Atlassian worth $28,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 277.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 621.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $372.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.66, a P/E/G ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.07. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

