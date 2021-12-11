Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,671 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

