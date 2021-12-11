JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 227.60 ($3.02). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.98), with a volume of 4,867,676 shares.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.58) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.91) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.91) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.91) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 968.33 ($12.84).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,013.23.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.