Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

JRONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of JRONY opened at $46.08 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

