JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,877.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,716.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.