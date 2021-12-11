John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.28% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $59.47.

