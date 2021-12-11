Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

