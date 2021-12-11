Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Holdings Trimmed by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,846,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 101,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,364,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $260.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.97. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.39 and a 1 year high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

