Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.79. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 10,845 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 million, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Jones Soda as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

