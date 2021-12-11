JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $159.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average is $160.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

