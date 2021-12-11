JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

