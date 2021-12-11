JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.27% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 601,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 105,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $45.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41.

