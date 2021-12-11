JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Stake Cut by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,337 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPUS opened at $103.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.