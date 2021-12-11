Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

