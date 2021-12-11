JUST Price Tops $0.0641 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. JUST has a market capitalization of $467.62 million and approximately $286.42 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.18 or 0.08260676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00081165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.34 or 1.00068348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002774 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.