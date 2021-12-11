K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th.

KNTNF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. 102,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,665. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

