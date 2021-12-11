Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLDO. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

KLDO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 116,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,061. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $131.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.28.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

