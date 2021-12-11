Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce $181.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.81 million. Kaman reported sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $715.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.90 million to $716.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $754.32 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $757.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

KAMN stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.40 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 727.34%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.