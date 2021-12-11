Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,075 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.87. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

