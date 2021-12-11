Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,580 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.1% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.03 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

