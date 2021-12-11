Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 1,252 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

